Cold and cloudy start to Friday, frost advisory until 8am

A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. Frost could kill sensitive vegetation, unless covered or brought inside***
A cold start Friday with temperature close to freezing inland, but staying a bit warmer near the lake as the water temperatures is still around 62°. Temperatures will climb to near 50° this afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies. We're in store for another chilly night, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s towards the lakefront and low 30s inland.
We'll stay relatively cool this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Sunday will be cloudy, with gusty east winds 10-25 mph and highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns Sunday night and continues Monday.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly
High: 51
Wind: NW 5 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Inland Frost
Low: 36 Lakefront...32 Inland
Wind: Calm
SATURDAY: Morning inland frost, sunny and chilly
High: 53
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy
High: 55
Wind: E 15-20 G30 mph
MONDAY: Showers & Windy
High: 54
Wind: NE 20-25 G40 mph
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy
High: 58
Wind: E 10-15 mph