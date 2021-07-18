Blue skies and sunshine forecasted for Sunday

MILWAUKEE — High pressure will keep skies sunny Sunday, with highs in the low 80s towards the lakefront and low to mid 80s inland.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain will be late Tuesday as a weak front moves across the area. We'll have just a slight chance for showers, otherwise clouds will increase and temperatures will cool into Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 82 Lakefront...86 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear

Low: 62 Lakefront...57 InlandWind: Light

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 84 Lakefront...88 Inland

Wind: W/E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance for showers late

High: 83 Lakefront...87 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 78

High: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82