Blue skies and sunshine forecasted for Sunday

MILWAUKEE — High pressure will keep skies sunny Sunday, with highs in the low 80s towards the lakefront and low to mid 80s inland.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.
Our next chance for rain will be late Tuesday as a weak front moves across the area. We'll have just a slight chance for showers, otherwise clouds will increase and temperatures will cool into Wednesday.
SUNDAY: Sunny
High: 82 Lakefront...86 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Clear
Low: 62 Lakefront...57 InlandWind: Light
MONDAY: Sunny
High: 84 Lakefront...88 Inland
Wind: W/E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance for showers late
High: 83 Lakefront...87 Inland
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 78
High: NE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 82