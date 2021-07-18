Watch
Blue skies and sunshine forecasted for Sunday

Sunday will be dry, sunny and warm.
and last updated 2021-07-18 09:39:53-04

MILWAUKEE — High pressure will keep skies sunny Sunday, with highs in the low 80s towards the lakefront and low to mid 80s inland.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain will be late Tuesday as a weak front moves across the area. We'll have just a slight chance for showers, otherwise clouds will increase and temperatures will cool into Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Sunny
High: 82 Lakefront...86 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear
Low: 62 Lakefront...57 InlandWind: Light

MONDAY: Sunny
High: 84 Lakefront...88 Inland
Wind: W/E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance for showers late
High: 83 Lakefront...87 Inland
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 78
High: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 82

