Beautiful Monday ahead of rain, snow this week

After a sunny weekend, we are in for a roller coaster of a week temperature-wise with two storms on the way.

Monday starts off quiet with continuing sunshine. Highs climb into the upper 40s, near 50°, in the afternoon.

Our first storm arrives Tuesday. Clouds increase throughout the morning ahead of rain in the afternoon and evening. A few showers will linger through early Wednesday morning, with overall rainfall around 0.25". Winds pick up Tuesday with gust around 35 mph, and remain breezy Wednesday. High temperatures peak near 50°.

After a short break with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s Wednesday, our next storm moves in early Thursday. Like many storms this year, the track it takes across southeastern Wiscosnin will ultimately determine what we see. We'll be right on the divide between rain and snow with this system, with snow more likely to the northwest than southeast. Plan now for potential travel impacts Thursday, but stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest forecast updates.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 33°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Afternoon rain. Breezy

High: 50°

Wind: SE 15-20 G35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Few AM showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 48°

Wind: SW 15-25 G40 mph

THURSDAY: Snow and rain. Breezy

High: 32°

Wind: N 20-25 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 25°