Another round of snow tonight; Dangerous cold ahead

Scattered snow showers continue across southern Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Snow tapers off from west to east between 5 and 7 a.m.

A winter weather advisory will conclude at 6 a.m. Most of the area has seen 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. Road conditions may be less than ideal on secondary and side roads for the morning drive as road crews work to address main thoroughfares.

Highs will top out in the mid-20s under a cloudy sky. Another round of snow is expected this evening after 7 p.m. This will put down another dusting to 1 inch of snowfall. These snow showers could be gusty and reduce visibility.

After falling into the single digits overnight, highs will only rebound into the teens tomorrow afternoon.

A dangerous spell of cold air will plunge into Wisconsin late Thursday through early Saturday. An extreme cold watch has been issued for this period. Given gusty winds Friday morning, the worst wind chills may reach minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Limit time spent outdoors during this time and check on neighbors. There are few chances for flurries as we receive these shots of cold air, and accumulations appear unlikely.

Sunshine will return early next week as highs gradually warm back into the teens.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 25

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Snow; Dusting - 1" snowfall; Blustery

Low: 9 Wind Chill: 0 to -5

Wind: W 15-20 G 35 mph

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Slight Chance Flurries

High: 18

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Bitter Cold

High: -4, Wind Chill: -40 to -25

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Still Very Cold

High: 5, Wind Chill: -30 to -15

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Flurry; Mostly Cloudy & Cold

High: 13

