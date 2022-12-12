Another cloudy day before rain, sleet, and snow midweek

Another cloudy day across southeast Wisconsin. Overcast skies will continue with highs near 40°.

The weather starts to pick up Tuesday as a storm system begins to move in our direction. Winds will increase Tuesday to SE 15-20 G30 mph, ahead of a few rain showers late. Rain will pick up Tuesday night with some light snow and sleet mixing in by Wednesday morning. Rain, sleet, and snow will continue Wednesday, with precipitation remaining more liquid than frozen (more rain than snow). Winds stay stronger from the SE 15-25 G35 mph. Highs temperatures stay near 40° both days.

A wintry mix continues Thursday, before colder air switches all showers to snow by Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures drop from near 40° to near 30° by the weekend.

MONDAY: Cloudy

High: 41

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 36

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Rain late. Breezy

High: 43

Wind: SE 15-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain. Windy

High: 44

Wind: SE 15-25 G35 mph

THURSDAY: Chance Rain/Snow Mix

High: 43

Wind: SW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers

High: 38