DOT's Traffic Management Center monitoring road conditions amid major snowstorm

MILWAUKEE — Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's (WisDOT) Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm.

Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real time.

Drivers who brave the roads and law enforcement officials who respond to help people wouldn't be as safe without these control room operators who often don't get the credit or recognition they deserve.

DOT's Traffic Management Center monitoring road conditions

Workers like Brent Bowgren have had a close eye on every Wisconsin highway and interstate since 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to monitoring the cameras, he updates the warnings drivers see on electric billboards on highways and interstates.

He also alerts state troopers and sheriff's deputies about crashes and disabled vehicles, and helps get those first responders to where they are most needed as quickly as possible.

Wisconsin State Patrol 911 dispatchers work in the back of the Traffic Management Center.

“Instead of picking up a phone, they can talk to each other,” said Randy Hoyt, State Traffic Management Supervisor with WisDOT. “Any of the video can go directly to a squad car so a trooper can see the situation before he or she even gets there.”

A massive video wall is the focal point of the control room. Different DOT cameras can be pulled up around a map of what is being responded to. Yellow and green exclamation points represent more minor incidents, like partial lane closures and blocked shoulders. Red exclamation points mean there is a full closure of the highway or interstate due to a crash.

You can directly access the updates they are providing on crashes and conditions on 511wi.gov. You can also view live videos from traffic cameras.

