Wisconsin Badgers football players haul in 450-pound hammerhead shark in Miami

2:04 PM, Dec 28, 2017
Several Wisconsin Badgers football players caught a 450-pound hammerhead shark while deep-sea fishing in Miami Wednesday.

The players, in town for Saturday's Orange Bowl game against the Miami Hurricanes, bragged about the large shark on the Badger Football Twitter page.

While the team has work to do against Miami Saturday, they also seem to be enjoying a break from Wisconsin's frigid temperatures while they can.

The team also shared a video of players tanning on the beach, playing volleyball and riding jet skis.

