Badgers soak in the sun during Orange Bowl Beach Day

While the weather in the Badger State is frightful, the Wisconsin football team soaked in some rays that were so delightful in Florida Wednesday.

The #6 Badgers are in Miami this week for their Orange Bowl appearance against the #11 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

Sun + Sand + Jet Skis + Friends



= One Solid Beach Day ☀️🏖 pic.twitter.com/HyqwqLd643 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2017

But before they hit the field, the Badgers took to the beach for a day of fun in the sun, while the rest of us in Wisconsin dealt with sub-zero wind chills.

The team was nice enough to share the video with all of Wisconsin on its Twitter page Wednesday, as players jet skied, played volleyball and relaxed in the sun.

But the team has earned it, after nearly finishing the 2017 season with a perfect record. Let’s hope the day or relaxation refreshes the Badgers, and help them to an Orange Bowl victory!

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday, central time.