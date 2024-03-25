WIS50 construction to begin this week in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — Work will resume along WIS 50 in the Town of Wheatland, according to the Wisconisn Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The work will begin on Thursday from the Wisconsin Central Rail Road Bridge to the Fox River Bridge. Work will be completed in three stages and the entire project is scheduled to be completed by early fall.



Stage 1: Reconstruct northern lanes.

Stage 2: Reconstruct southern lanes.

Stage 3: Remove temporary crossovers and restore medians.

According to WisDOT, one lane in each direction will be maintained on WIS 50 throughout construction and access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

To see the full project, click here.

