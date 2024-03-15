Construction projects To ramp up across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — As we inch closer to spring, construction will be ramping up across southeast Wisconsin. Here are some of the projects the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has scheduled this week.

I-43

WisDOT is continuing work on the rehabilitation of I-43 between Brown Street and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee County with scheduled completion in late 2024.

Traffic on I-43 southbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes, between just north of Capitol Drive and Burleigh Street through fall 2024, while crews work to reconstruct the median.

The 8th Street/Keefe Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 southbound is scheduled to close to traffic through fall 2024.

Beginning Saturday, March 16, traffic on I-43 northbound is scheduled to be reduced to two lanes, between just south of Keefe Avenue and Capitol Drive through fall 2024, while crews work to reconstruct the median.

The 7th Street/Atkinson Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 Northbound is scheduled to remain closed to traffic through fall 2024

894

The left lane on northbound I-41 and westbound I-894, between Layton Ave and 84th Street, is scheduled to close until mid-summer to reconstruct the median on I-894.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-894, between 92nd and 27th streets, is scheduled to be shifted to the outside shoulders until mid-summer while crews work to reconstruct the median

I-41

The Department of Transportation will work to improve the I-41 and Capitol Drive corridor interchange. The $2.1 million project will involve long-term closures of the I-41 northbound and southbound exit ramps to Capitol Drive. Drivers will also see occasional overnight closures near the interchange for bridge painting. The project involves a new concrete overlay and rail replacement on the 118th Street bridge over Capitol Drive.

Noise Wall Rehabilitation

Crews will be working on noise wall repairs throughout the week. Traffic impacts will include shoulder closures, overnight single-lane closures, and overnight ramp closures. This project will impact parts of I-41 near Pilgrim Road, I-41/894 near Greenfield Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue, along with parts of I-43 and I-414/94 near Layton Avenue.

The work will include spot painting, concrete surface repairs, panel replacement, post replacement, replacement of support brackets, and installation of steel angles. No new noise walls will be added, and no existing noise walls will be replaced as part of this project. Learn more about this project here.

