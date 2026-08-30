What the commissioner's exempt list means for Packers RB Josh Jacobs and Green Bay's offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list, meaning he will continue to be paid but cannot practice or attend games while the league reviews his case.

TMJ4 Sports Director Karley Marotta joined Weekend Anchor Ryan Jenkins on TMJ4 News at 5 on Sunday to discuss what this means for both Jacobs and the Packers.

What is the commissioner's exempt list?

"Josh Jacobs is basically on a paid suspension. He cannot practice or play during this time, and there's no timeline for how long he'll be on this list," Marotta said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has authority over Jacobs' status on the list.

"It's all up to the commissioner, Roger Goodell, who puts him on the list and when he takes him off. He'll stay on as long as the NFL continues to review this case," Marotta said.

What does this mean for the Packers?

Jacobs was brought in as a key addition to Green Bay's offense. Losing him for an extended period creates a significant void in the backfield.

"General manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have a ton of confidence in MarShawn Lloyd, who's behind Josh Jacobs, and he played really well this preseason, but he's dealt with a ton of injuries over his career. So there's a little bit of concern there," Marotta said.

How are the Packers responding?

Green Bay has already made a move to address the depth chart.

"The big news today is the Packers did trade for running back Kaleb Johnson from the Steelers. He's an Iowa guy. He played really well in college. Underwhelming season in Pittsburgh, but a big pickup for the Packers. They gave up a (2028) 6th-round draft pick to get Johnson," Marotta said.

Jacobs was charged on Aug. 27 with battery and criminal damage to property. He was arrested May 26 after turning himself in and was initially booked on five charges. Prosecutors say Jacobs and a woman got into an argument that turned physical.

The woman alleges on May 23, she looked through Jacobs' phone and saw that he had been communicating with other women. It's reported the two argued and there were physical struggles at times.

Police were dispatched after a 911 open line captured yelling before the call disconnected. Police found the woman at a neighbor's home as she was talking with Brown County dispatch.

The woman allegedly told officers that she had a lump on her head after the fight.

The NFL is continuing to review the situation.

Court records show Jacobs is due in court on Nov. 17.

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