Packers running back Josh Jacobs formally charged with two misdemeanors

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been formally charged with two misdemeanors connected to his arrest in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic violence charges

According to a criminal complaint filed on Thursday, prosecutors charged Jacobs with one count of battery and one count of criminal damage to property — just two of the five counts for which he was arrested in May after he turned himself in.

He was then booked into the Brown County Jail on preliminary charges of battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

Court documents show that he avoided the most serious charge of strangulation and suffocation, which would have been a felony. Prosecutors say the incident took place on May 23 after Jacobs and his girlfriend got into an argument over him allegedly talking to other girls.

He's due in court on Nov. 17 for an initial appearance, according to court records.

TMJ4 reached out to the Green Bay Packers for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Jacobs' defense team released the following statement:

"The Brown County District Attorney has reviewed evidence and elected to file misdemeanor charges against Josh that do not include domestic violence. The allegations will be addressed in court, and not in the media. Mr. Jacobs respects the District Attorney's office and the process it followed."

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