Violent Femmes to perform special concert inside American Family Field before game 1 of the World Series

An iconic Milwaukee band is returning to the city for a special performance before game one of the World Series.

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Violent Femmes will perform inside American Family Field for a special pre-game concert before the World Series. It's set for Friday, Oct. 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Related: World Series schedule: Here's when the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Tampa Bay Rays

The performance will take place from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and is open to all fans with valid game one tickets. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the concert and other excitement.

Watch below: Brewers fan holds onto $18 tickets and memories from 1982 World Series

Brewers fan holds onto $18 tickets and memories from 1982 World Series

The Violent Femmes were founded in Milwaukee in 1981 and helped define an area of alt-rock with hit songs like “Blister in the Sun,” “Gone Daddy Gone” and “Add It Up.”

Related: Milwaukee Brewers hosting World Series watch parties at American Family Field for games 3 & 4

Watch below Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error