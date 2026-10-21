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Violent Femmes to perform special concert inside American Family Field before game 1 of the World Series

Seattle My Chemical Romance Tour
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Lead vocalist and guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes performs during the opening night of My Chemical Romance's "Long Live the Black Parade" tour Friday, July 11, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle My Chemical Romance Tour
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An iconic Milwaukee band is returning to the city for a special performance before game one of the World Series.

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Violent Femmes will perform inside American Family Field for a special pre-game concert before the World Series. It's set for Friday, Oct. 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Related: World Series schedule: Here's when the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Tampa Bay Rays

The performance will take place from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and is open to all fans with valid game one tickets. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the concert and other excitement.

Watch below: Brewers fan holds onto $18 tickets and memories from 1982 World Series

Brewers fan holds onto $18 tickets and memories from 1982 World Series

The Violent Femmes were founded in Milwaukee in 1981 and helped define an area of alt-rock with hit songs like “Blister in the Sun,” “Gone Daddy Gone” and “Add It Up.”

Related: Milwaukee Brewers hosting World Series watch parties at American Family Field for games 3 & 4

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Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

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