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World Series schedule: Here's when the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Tampa Bay Rays

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Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
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The Milwaukee Brewers officially know their opponent for the World Series: The Tampa Bay Rays. The Brewers and the Rays will face off in the best-of-seven series to be the world champions.

Milwaukee is making their first appearance int he World Series since 1982. That series went to seven games against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rays are making their first appearance since 2020.

Watch below: Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

Watch below: Brewers fans get tattoos to commemorate World Series berth

Brewers fans get tattoos to commemorate World Series berth

Below is the schedule for the World Series

  • Game 1 - Friday, Oct. 23 - 7 p.m. CT - American Family Field
  • Game 2 - Saturday, Oct. 24 - 7 p.m. CT - American Family Field
  • Game 3 - Monday, Oct. 26 - 7 p.m. CT - Tropicana Field
  • Game 4 - Tuesday, Oct. 27 - 7 p.m. CT - Tropicana Field
  • Game 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 7 p.m. CT - Tropicana Field *if necessary*
  • Game 6 - Friday, Oct. 30 - 7 p.m. CT - American Family Field *if necessary*
  • Game 7 - Saturday, Oct. 31 - 7 p.m. CT - American Family Field *if necessary*
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