Milwaukee Brewers hosting World Series watch parties at American Family Field for games 3 & 4

The Milwaukee Brewers are opening up American Family Field for World Series watch parties during games three and four, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Brewers will host games one and two on Friday and Saturday, but then hit the road for games in Tampa on Monday and Tuesday night. but the energy of October will still be in Milwaukee.

Parking lots for the game will open at 4:30 p.m. and the ballpark gates will open at 5 p.m. before the games at 7 p.m.

Watch below: Milwaukee Brewers fans celebrate the team winning the NLCS

Milwaukee Brewers fans celebrate the team winning the NLCS

Brewers season ticket members will receive presale access at 12 p.m. Wednesday and then tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT at brewers.com/Postseason.

Tickets are $15 and fans may purchase up to six tickets per person. Parking will be available for $15 per vehicle in preferred lots and $10 in general parking.

Watch below Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

Milwaukee prepares for Brewers World Series run, millions in potential economic impact

The Brewers said that limited seats with the best views of the scoreboard are available. Fans can also enjoy acess to some food and beverage locations, shopping, interactive fan activites and more.

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