USM boys hockey returns to state tournament for 17th time

University School of Milwaukee's boys hockey team is no stranger to the state tournament — and the Wildcats are headed back for the 17th time in program history.

It's their first trip in a couple of years, and for this team, getting back on that stage feels like a return to where they belong.

The number three seed Wildcats will face number two seed Edgewood in the state semifinals Friday at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena in Middleton.

For senior Tyler Cook, the moment carries special meaning.

"Put the program back to where it was, you know, winning those five straight sectional championships and then coming short the last two years and then to be back and winning it again this year, our senior year, my senior year, it's like very relieving and it's awesome," Cook said.

Coach Corbin McGuire said the focus now is on soaking in every moment of the experience.

"Just enjoy it. Again, there's one of four teams that gets to practice this week and prepare for this weekend. So of all the teams that are in the state, there's four teams that get to enjoy this experience and make every moment count," McGuire said.

