GREEN BAY — Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is nearing a return from ACL surgery and could be on the field as early as Week 1, with a contract extension also in the works before the season opens.

Kraft is about 8.5 months removed from ACL surgery. General Manager Brian Gutekunst said there is a lot of science around the nine-month mark, so the team will be cautious with his return — but he said it is a possibility he is ready week one.

"Very much a possibility… in fact I anticipate him being out there sooner rather than later," Gutekunst said.

Watch: Tucker Kraft nearing return from ACL injury as Packers await contract extension

Tucker Kraft nearing return from ACL injury as Packers await contract extension

Kraft was doing individual drills off to the side Wednesday and appeared to be moving well. He said he expects to come off the physically unable to perform list soon.

"It's right there. Ultimately, I'll probably come off the PUP here very soon, and that's Gutey's decision. But it'll be an acclimation period," Kraft said.

Kraft recorded 489 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns last season in 8 games before suffering the season-ending injury. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and both sides have said they would like to get an extension done before the season begins.

"My biggest thing, and always has been, I'm trying to be the best teammate I can be. So I first and foremost focused on my health, ultimately. I know that people up there on the second floor are very intelligent people. They're going to work their best to get this thing done. My agent as well. So I'm just going to focus on what I can focus on," Kraft said.

When asked if he wants a deal done before the season starts, Kraft was direct.

"I think it would be best if we got it done as soon as possible," Kraft said.

Kraft's return takes on added importance with the Packers thin at tight end. Luke Musgrave was placed on the PUP list with a neck injury suffered during OTAs. The team is still determining whether that injury could keep him out longer term.

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