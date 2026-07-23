Every summer, Romo trades in football for the fairways, and the Burlington native makes the Wisconsin Amateur Championship a stop every year.

"Just the challenge of it. It is as tough as you are going to play. I think in almost any golf tournament. You get the best guys around, the competition, and then the guys who work with the WSGA — they are really special people," Romo said.

Romo began the final round well back of the lead, but says the challenge is what keeps bringing him back. No golfer finished under par through the tournament.

Watch: Tony Romo returns to Wisconsin for the Amateur Championship and talks Packers, golf, and the broadcast booth

Tony Romo returns to Wisconsin for the Amateur Championship and talks Packers, golf, and the broadcast booth

"This is a true test this week, each area of your game. It is going to show your weaknesses because you do have to use everything," Romo said.

Romo puts a lot of time into perfecting his golf game.

"I am competitive in both. I am just better at football. But I think we are gaining strides," Romo said.

When his summer golf circuit ends, Romo will be back in the booth for his 10th season calling NFL games.

"My son will be like, 'Watch this highlight or watch yourself," and I am like, 'Ah, I don't like doing it.' It's one of those things where you feel like, I could have done better. Other times, people tell you, you are doing great, and I still don't want to see it. For me, it is always making the viewer learn something or enjoy the telecast. It's their team. This is a huge deal. I always want them to understand, I get that," Romo said.

As for the Packers, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback likes the direction they are headed.

"I really like them bringing in Jonathan Gannon. I think that is going to be a great defensive coordinator hire. They are right there. The NFC is loaded, though. We will see, but they are there. They had a good offseason," Romo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error