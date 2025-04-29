The phone call that changed Kevin Zeitler's life: Wisconsin native reflects on NFL journey

In the run-up to the 2012 NFL Draft, Kevin Zeitler was a standout offensive lineman from Wisconsin who drew the eye of several NFL teams.

As Zeitler prepared for the draft, the young athlete underwent rigorous workouts, impressing scouts from the Colts, Eagles, Bengals, and Ravens.

ESPN Kevin Zeitler is announced as the 27th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Everyone says the same thing: ‘Oh yeah, we like you. We’ll see what happens,’” Zeitler said.

As draft weekend approached, it looked like Zeitler would hear his name called on the second night. But the phone rang sooner than expected. It was a phone call that would change everything.

Kevin Zeitler Kevin Zeitler with his family on the night the Bengals selected him 27th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

On that fateful night, the Bengals selected Zeitler with the 27th pick. Flash forward 12 years, and the invitation to visit the Zeitler home in Waukesha revealed a heartwarming family life with wife Sara and their three children.

Reflecting on that pivotal moment in 2012, Kevin expressed how the experience was not just about excitement but also validation.

Watch: The phone call that changed Kevin Zeitler's life

The phone call that changed his life

“All that work you put in... playing your butt off. All the decisions you made along the way... it all has been validated,” he said.

After making Cincinnati his home for the next six seasons, Kevin began a career that would take him through various teams, including stops in Cleveland, New York, Baltimore, and Detroit.

Mark Tenally/ASSOCIATED PRESS New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Next season, Zeitler will start a new chapter with Tennessee. As a 35-year-old veteran now looking back, Zeitler hopes to impart wisdom to younger players.

“You’re making the right decision; just keep going because it’s going to work out.”

With each team change, he has maintained a consistent approach, and as he plans for the future, that determination remains unchanged.

