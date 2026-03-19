Slinger boys basketball team reaches state behind the Kohnen brothers

The Slinger boys basketball team has qualified for state for the first time in 49 years, and they are led by a pair of brothers, Junior Jack Kohnen and Sophomore Joey Kohnen, who have Division 1 offers from some of the best programs in the country.

READ ALSO | Slinger community shares immense pride as boys basketball team heads to state after 49 years

I sat down with them as they are on a quest to bring home the program's first-ever state title.

The Kohnen brothers grew up arm-in-arm, just 1 year apart.

"We have been pretty close forever and have been doing a lot of things together for a long time," Jack said.

Sharing the floor at Slinger is a day they always knew would come.

"Yeah, it has definitely been kind of a childhood dream," Jack said.

A casual fan might not even realize they are brothers, as their personalities on the court are completely different.

"Jack is really steady, easygoing, very consistent. Joey is more fiery. They are super competitive, especially against each other. But they are so team-centered… it is always about the team first," Head Coach Alex Levine said.

But their connection is undeniable.

"I have a pretty good idea of what he is trying to do most of the time. He is always one of the better, if not the best, player on the court," Jack said.

"Off the ball, I know he is always looking for me… and if I am open, he can get it to me," Joey said.

And it is not just high school teams taking notice. Both brothers have caught the attention of some of the top college programs in the country.

"Iowa State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Notre Dame…," Joey said.

"It has been good getting to know different coaches and different types of colleges. It has been a fun process," Jack said.

But for now, they are chasing something familiar: following in the footsteps of their older brother, Cade Kohnen, who won a state title with Marquette two years ago.

"Ever since that, it’s kind of what we wanted to do," Joey said.

And now, Jack and Joey are just two wins away from doing the same.

"We only have a few days left if everything goes well… so just trying to take it all in and get the job done," Jack said.

Slinger will take on McFarland on Friday at 1:35 in the state semifinals. The winner advances to Championship Saturday.

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