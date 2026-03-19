SLINGER, Wis. — The Slinger community is rallying behind their boys' varsity basketball team as the players head to the state semifinals in Madison for the first time in nearly five decades.

The team will take the court at the Kohl Center on Friday at 1:35 p.m. The last time the Slinger boys basketball team made it to state was in 1977.

Community members gathered for a send-off to celebrate the historic milestone, sharing what the moment means to their small town.

Marcus Aarsvold Karien Erwin's grandson is headed to the state basketball tournament in Madison

Karen Erwin was a high school senior during the team's last state run 49 years ago. Now, her grandson is playing on the team.

Watch: Slinger community shares immense pride as boys basketball team heads to state after 49 years

Fans send off Slinger boys basketball team

"It’s a special treat for me to be able to do this again, 49 years later. Who would’ve thought?" she said. "It’s just so much pride. I’m so happy!"

Others remembered the 1977 game and hope for a better result this year, including Dave Sukawaty, who managed the team back then.

Marcus Aarsvold Dave Sukawaty was the high school manager of the 1977 Slinger Boys Basketball Team

"I just want to see these guys win," he said. "Get a win for us!"

Younger generations also feel the excitement. Elementary students said the state-bound team is an inspiration, though they admit they will be on the edge of their seats during the game.

"I’m like nervous!" Mac Dummer said.

"Yeah, knowing that that could end our series," Emily Wadmar said.

Erwin said she is thankful for the support from family, friends, and the entire town as the boys prepare for the big game.

Marcus Aarsvold Mac Dummer and Emily Wadmar are elementary students in Slinger

"I’m going to have so much pride!" she said. "Slinger is amazing. The whole community is behind them."

If the boys win on Friday, they'll play in the WIAA Division Two championship Saturday afternoon in Madison.

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