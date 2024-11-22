Slinger beats Rice Lake in WIAA State Championship

MADISON, Wis. — Slinger defeated Rice Lake 31-30 in the 2024 WIAA Division 2 State Championship on Friday.

The victory comes a week after the team defeated Badger High School, 35-28. It’s their first state title since 1998.

Watch: Slinger head coach after winning the state championship

