Racine St Catherine’s fans bring the energy to Camp Randall, winning second state title

Racine St Catherine’s fans brought the energy Thursday night the moment they walked into Camp Randall Stadium to see their team take home the State Championship trophy.

Three busloads of parents, students, and teachers left Racine late afternoon but the celebrations started well before that.

St. Catherine’s champion players were sent off in style Thursday morning. An athlete parade down the high school’s halls was followed by a bus tour to all seven Siena schools.

“It’s a big blessing from God,” school mascot Jai Carter said. “We want to win this for Racine.”

Sherhonda Bean made the trip to Camp Randall to watch her son wide receiver and star player Lamont Hamilton in action.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin asked Bean what it took for her son and his team to make it to the championship game.

"Just him showing up,” Bean said, ‘being a positive role model and stepping up when he need to and he did all of that."

The division four team capped off their undefeated streak with the championship win, 26-22, against the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks.

Friday’s win was St Catherine’s second State Championship title. The first was in 2018.



