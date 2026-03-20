Sheboygan Lutheran loses to Reedsville in Friday's Division 5 State Tournament semifinals game

MADISON — The Sheboygan Lutheran Crusaders falls to the Reedsville Panthers 75-72 during Friday's Division 5 State Tournament semifinals game.

Reedsville will play against a Southwestern team or Prentice for Saturday's Division 5 State Tournament Championship game.

Aaron Doster/AP A basketball net hanging from a game hoop. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

By halftime, Sheboygan Lutheran was in the lead 38-35 and making it seem like they were to win the game until right before the end of the game when Reedsville tied with Sheboygan before making the winning shot.

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