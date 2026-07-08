MADISON — Shawn Eichorst is returning to the University of Wisconsin as athletic director, coming back to a program where he previously worked from 2006 to 2011.

"Coming back to Wisconsin is a dream. It's a destination. It's the pinnacle of what we are doing in college athletics," Eichorst said.

The Lone Rock, Wisconsin native most recently spent 8 years at Texas before taking the role in Madison. Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots cited that experience as a driving factor in the hiring process.

Watch: Shawn Eichorst returns to Wisconsin as athletic director

Shawn Eichorst returns to Wisconsin as athletic director

"We spend a lot of time thinking about our full portfolio, but what reflects in his record in Texas is that commitment to that full breadth of the sports that we do. Texas Football, two College Football Playoff appearances in the recent history. So that you combine that with that success at a very high level at an institution that is a lot like Wisconsin in a lot of ways, a high research institution, high academic standards, our one leading institution, and so you get somebody who has been successful, committed to student excellence at an institution like ours," Wilcots said.

Badger alumni welcomed Eichorst back to Madison. Colin Braam said he was glad to see a Wisconsin native in the role.

"We are very excited to have some homegrown talent from Wisconsin," Braam said.

Fellow alumni Dean Busalachi pointed to name, image and likeness as a key challenge ahead.

"Especially with NIL thing that is around college campuses now- I hope he is able to find a way to make that work for Wisconsin," Busalachi said.

Eichorst addressed how Wisconsin can compete with top programs nationally amid a dramatically changed college athletics landscape, saying his biggest asset is experience.

"We have to be who we are. We spend too much time, I think, on occasion worrying about what everybody else is doing. I always thought Wisconsin, you know, forward, right, were leaders. And I want to be a leader. I want to work with Dr. Wilcots. I want to be-- I not only want us to be iconic inside, but I want us to be leaders for all these other institutions to follow in some regards," Eichorst said.

On the topic of NIL, Eichorst said he views it through an educational lens rather than a professional one.

"I think you're gonna hear from me a different message, maybe, than you've heard from others about how I think about it, because I think about it in the educational setting. I don't think about it in the professional or employment employee setting," Eichorst said.

Badger alumni Brett Gladish said the question he most wants answered is what Eichorst expects from the football team this year. Eichorst said the responsibility falls on himself first when it comes to the program.

"Well, the last couple conversations I've had with Luke, I haven't worked with him, I didn't really know him, but I'm super passionate about Badger football as we all are, you know, we have high standards here. And I am so encouraged in my conversations with him, just a good person, high character, a lot of integrity. I think he also shares this perspective about what college is about and the educational component," Eichorst said.

Before his time at Texas, Eichorst led athletic departments at Nebraska, Miami and UW-Whitewater.

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