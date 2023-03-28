Shaka Smart named National Association of Basketball Coaches Coach of the Year

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University men's basketball coach Shaka Smart has been named the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) coach of the year!

Smart earned the title after leading the Marquette men's basketball team to a Big East Championship and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The men, however, lost to Michigan State in round two.

Smart just finished his second season at Marquette and was recently named the Big East Coach of the Year.

This past season, Marquette beat every league team at least once for the first time since it joined the league in 2005-06.

