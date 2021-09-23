Harry Potter star Tom Felton carted off Whistling Straits amid apparent medical issue

WHISTLING STRAITS — Tom Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, was carted off the Whistling Straits course while apparently dealing with a medical issue Thursday afternoon.

Photos from the green show Felton laying on a stretcher in a cart while being attended by staff, as well as people helping Felton stand. The Associated Press reports he collapsed on the 18th hole during a practice day of the Ryder Cup.

Ashley Landis/AP Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Officials have not made an announcement regarding Felton's condition.

Felton was participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match at Whistling Straits, which pits U.S. and European teams consisting of sports and films stars against each other.

