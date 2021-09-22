These are the stars who will be playing in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match this Thursday

The Ryder Cup announced Tuesday the list of celebrities who will be participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match this Thursday.

The match will feature 12 celebrities from the United States and Europe competing at Whistling Straits. The celebrities are known for their feats in film, sports and elsewhere.

The Ryder Cup Celebrity Match will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, and will be played in three groups of four. Tee times will be at 8:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. CT.

The celebrity groups will play 11 holes: Nos. 1, 9, 10-18.

U.S. Celebrity Team Roster:

1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team Captain and Gold Medalist Mike Eurzione

Former Green Bay Packers Linebacker/Super Bowl XLV Champion A.J. Hawk

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Speedskater Dan Jansen

Actor, Comedian and Former U.S. Marine Corps Officer Rob Riggle

11-time World Surfing Champion Kelly Slater

WWE NXT Wrestler, Bodybuilder and Model Mandy Rose

European Celebrity Team Roster:

Italian Soccer legend and World Cup Champion Alessandro Del Piero

Actor and Musician Tom Felton

Former Chicago Bulls star and 3-time NBA Champion Toni Kukoc

Former NHL star, 6-time Olympian and Stanley Cup Champion Teemu Selanne

Actress Stephanie Szostak

Former NBA Player and 2-time NBA Champion Sasha Vujacic

