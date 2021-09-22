These are the stars who will be playing in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match this Thursday

The Ryder Cup announced Tuesday the list of celebrities who will be participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match this Thursday.
The match will feature 12 celebrities from the United States and Europe competing at Whistling Straits. The celebrities are known for their feats in film, sports and elsewhere.
The Ryder Cup Celebrity Match will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, and will be played in three groups of four. Tee times will be at 8:30 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. CT.
The celebrity groups will play 11 holes: Nos. 1, 9, 10-18.
U.S. Celebrity Team Roster:
- 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team Captain and Gold Medalist Mike Eurzione
- Former Green Bay Packers Linebacker/Super Bowl XLV Champion A.J. Hawk
- U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Speedskater Dan Jansen
- Actor, Comedian and Former U.S. Marine Corps Officer Rob Riggle
- 11-time World Surfing Champion Kelly Slater
- WWE NXT Wrestler, Bodybuilder and Model Mandy Rose
European Celebrity Team Roster:
- Italian Soccer legend and World Cup Champion Alessandro Del Piero
- Actor and Musician Tom Felton
- Former Chicago Bulls star and 3-time NBA Champion Toni Kukoc
- Former NHL star, 6-time Olympian and Stanley Cup Champion Teemu Selanne
- Actress Stephanie Szostak
- Former NBA Player and 2-time NBA Champion Sasha Vujacic