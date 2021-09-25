Fans enjoy Sheboygan County after Ryder Cup matches Friday night

The Ryder Cup is not isolated to Whistling Straits—fans are having a ball off the course.

In Kohler Friday night, dozens gathered to watch the tournament on the big screen.

The Gonzales family lives in Sheboygan and wanted to check it out.

"Just to watch golf and have fun with the kids," Miguel Gonzales said.

"All the activities to do here," his daughter, Mariana, said.

The Shops at Woodlake hosted a free watch party for everyone to enjoy food and fun.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Rim Rockers put on a show.

Gonzales says the Ryder Cup is a big deal for the area.

"It's kind of nice to see a lot of different faces from a lot of countries," Gonzales said.

Ernest Jennings is from Milwaukee, and he's taking advantage of the tourism by working as a driver this weekend. He stopped at the watch party before he takes a couple from Ohio back down to Milwaukee.

"I decided to grab a bite to eat and watch a little golf before picking them up," Jennings said.

His goal is to meet some of the golfers, but otherwise he's enjoying the atmosphere.

"The energy is nice, everyone is polite and nice," Jennings said. "The festivities going around is enjoyable, the vendors they have here."

Over in Sheboygan, fans started to trickle downtown once the matches wrapped up for the day.

Todd Major flew in from North Carolina with his friends Friday morning. They are ready to cheer on Team USA all weekend.

"It's great, the people are fantastic," Major said.

