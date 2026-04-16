MILWAUKEE — Heavy rain poured through the roof of American Family Field on Wednesday night.

The leaks followed a tornado warning during the series opener on Tuesday, making for a wild week of weather for baseball fans. Water came down throughout the ballpark, pooling in the outfield and flooding the club level.

Katelynn Shultz, who was in section 331, shared this video on TikTok of the club level flooded.

"I know the roof leaks, but I have never seen it leak that bad. That was terrible," Kevin Goll said.

Goll attended both games and noted that despite the leaks, he still felt secure inside the stadium.

Watch: Rain pours through American Family Field roof during Brewers game

Rain pours through American Family Field roof during Brewers game

"I think that is probably the safest place to be. The structure of that building is amazing," Goll said.

Other fans were surprised by the amount of water entering the building.

"I was told that they gave $30 million to have the roof fixed, and here it leaked," Kim Montague said.

Water was also pooling on the field.

"I have seen it before, but this time was pretty unusual. It was actually on the playing surface. Center field had a big gusher coming down there. It was unusual. It was more than normal," Bruce Westling said.

Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick also noticed the water on the field.

"The infield is fine, there is a little pocket on the first baseline, kind of like that home plate area, and then right center. I don’t know if it funnels too, but when it rains hard, it comes through pretty fast there," Frelick said.

Fans reported little to no communication from stadium officials during either night of severe weather.

"No, they did not tell us anything. It was very surprising," Dory Goll said.

Despite the conditions and lack of communication, some fans still felt safe.

"You would hope, and I do think they keep safety at the front of their mind when planning how they get big crowds in and out of stadiums here in Milwaukee," Mark Swentkofske said.

Another fan kept things lighthearted about the leaking roof.

"Hey, some people need a shower, you know," Dave Frami said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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