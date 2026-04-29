Former Marquette High School basketball standout and 2024 state champion Nolan Minessale is returning home to continue his college career.

After two seasons at St. Thomas, Minessale has committed to play for head coach Shaka Smart and the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Minessale averaged just under 20 points per game last season at St. Thomas, shooting over 50 percent from the floor. He joins Sananda Fru as one of two transfers headed to Marquette, marking the first time Smart has dipped into the transfer portal.

For his parents, Mark and Michelle Minessale — both Marquette graduates and diehard fans — the commitment is a dream come true.

“Ever since he was a little guy, he would suit up in the full uniform — and in the other room, he would just play all night. So it’s surreal to see him in a Marquette jersey,” Michelle Minessale said.

“I think we kind of had our fingers crossed and hoped it would work out this way. I mean, he’s probably living my dream come true,” Mark Minessale said.

Watch: Parents reflect on a dream come true as Brookfield native Nolan Minessale transfers to Marquette

Parents reflect on a dream come true as Brookfield native Nolan Minessale transfers to Marquette

When Nolan entered the transfer portal, Marquette's coaching staff acted quickly.

“Within five or 10 minutes of entering the portal, Shaka was already on the phone. There was a level of prioritization there. It was clear they knew his game and how he fits their program,” Mark Minessale said.

The family received what they considered a sign during a vacation in Florida.

“The first time Shaka called, we were sitting outside, and an eagle landed on a palm tree right in front of us, and we thought — wow, that’s a sign. Then, a couple days later, on a Zoom with the staff, it happened again. It was surreal,” Michelle Minessale said.

Now, the family is eagerly awaiting the home opener.

“It was always him and his brothers, dressed head to toe in Marquette gear, playing one-on-one. To see him out there in that uniform—it’ll be a really cool full-circle moment,” Mark Minessale said.

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