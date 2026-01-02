Packers QB Jordan Love, wife Ronika Stone expecting first child spring 2026

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, professional volleyball player Ronika Stone, are expecting their first child in 2026.

Stone shared the exciting news on Instagram on New Year's Day with a photo post captioned "New year, new addition." The images showed the couple displaying various baby items, with Stone's baby bump taking center stage in the photoshoot.

The announcement post featured several meaningful touches, including a miniature jersey bearing Love's number 10 and a baby garment embroidered with "Baby Love Spring 2026" in pink yarn. While the couple hasn't officially confirmed the baby's gender, the pink details suggest they may be expecting a daughter.

The Instagram post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulations and well-wishes for the growing family.

Love, who took over as the Packers' starting quarterback after Aaron Rodgers' departure, has been with Stone for several years, with the couple officially tying the knot in June 2025.

Adam Hunger/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) kisses his wife Ronika Stone before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Their baby is expected to arrive in spring 2026.

