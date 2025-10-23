Aaron Rodgers reflects on Sunday's game against his former team: 'I'll retire a Packer'

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his upcoming game against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, saying he still considers himself connected to the organization where he spent 18 years of his career.

"I was there for 18 years. So, you know, that's regardless of when I hang it up. That's the bulk of my career. I'll retire a Packer," Rodgers said during a media session.

The quarterback dismissed any notion that Sunday's matchup would be a "revenge game" against his former team.

"Spent some of the best years of my life there, and got nothing but love for the organization," Rodgers said.

When asked about his continued use of "we" when referring to the Packers, Rodgers acknowledged his lasting connection to Green Bay while emphasizing his commitment to Pittsburgh.

"I got a lot of love for the organization—my time there," he said.

Watch: Aaron Rodgers reflects on Packers reunion: 'I'll retire a Packer'

Rodgers had high praise for several former Packers teammates, including current cornerback Keisean Nixon, whom he described as "one of my favorite guys over the years."

"I loved everything he was about from the time he got there," Rodgers said of Nixon. "He carried himself like a number one corner, even though, you know, we had some other guys there, he was playing behind, and he was mostly playing on teams, but I always loved his confidence."

Despite the emotional significance of facing his former team, Rodgers emphasized that he views it as one game among 17 in the regular season.

"It's one of 17, for sure, obviously, with the 18 years I played there, this one is, you know, a little more special than the other ones," he said.

Rodgers noted that roster turnover means fewer familiar faces remain on the Packers, with most of his close connections now being support staff members.

"Most of the guys that have that have reached out this week, and that I know, that I know really well, are not on the team," he said. "It's the training staff. It's Adam, you know, nutrition, and Evan, the photographer, and you know those guys."

The Steelers and Packers are scheduled to face off Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

