Packers look to avoid trap game against Panthers in Week 9 matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field for a two-week homestand, starting with Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers in what has all the makings of a classic trap game.

On paper, it's a game the Packers should win comfortably. However, with the Philadelphia Eagles waiting on the other side for a primetime matchup, it's also the kind of contest that can sneak up on a team. Green Bay fell victim to that scenario in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, but as they turn the page to Week 9, the Packers say they've learned their lesson.

"I'm not worried about it," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated. "Like, we've got enough to worry about just within ourselves and a lot of growth in front of us if we want to play our best football. We should only be worried about today and this game. Nothing else outside of that."

Jordan Love, coming off NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, echoed his coach's sentiment about staying focused on the task at hand.

"I think just keeping the main thing the main thing, trying to take it one week at a time like we talk about," Love said. "I think we've been in this position before. We've learned coming off a two-game win streak and then lose one on the road. I think we've learned that you can't ever look past any team. You've got to take it one week at a time, and you've got to be your best on Sunday."

Love emphasized the importance of preparation and respect for their opponent.

"I think we're going to have a great week of prep. I think that's the message that everyone's talking about, but we've got a good Panthers team who's been winning coming in, so we've got to handle business," Love said.

While the Panthers are coming off a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, they should be getting back their starting quarterback in Bryce Young, who missed Week 8 with an ankle injury.

Running Game Struggles Continue

Despite the Packers coming off a statement win in primetime that saw Love put up MVP numbers against his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, one aspect of Green Bay's offense that's still struggling to take off is their run game.

Many wondered if Josh Jacobs was still limited after rushing for only 33 yards on 13 carries against the New York Jets, but LaFleur pointed to other reasons for the team's lack of production.

"We've got to just do a better job around (Josh Jacobs), making sure that he's got premium looks," LaFleur explained. "Some were some play calls, others were just we didn't block the right people, and it's going to be hard to run the ball if you're – whether you're mistargeted or you don't get a block on the perimeter. I don't care what running back is back there. It's hard if you're not all targeted right."

Love emphasized the importance of attention to detail in improving the ground game.

"I think there are so many things where you just look at the details. The tracks were running, the way we're blocking it up, and just finding a way to be as consistent, lock into the details, and go out there and execute," Love said.

Strength vs. Strength Matchup

The Panthers sit in the middle of the pack in terms of stopping the run, but on the flip side, they have one of the better rush attacks in the NFL. Rico Dowdle has been steering the ship for Carolina, ranking fifth amongst rushers, setting up a strength-on-strength matchup against a Green Bay front that's quietly become one of the league's best at stopping the run.

"Just committing – like once you're stopping the run, the pass rush is going to see it all," Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt said. "Like we got Micah Parsons, like let's stop the run first, guys. Why not? Let's get them second and long, third and long. We got good rushers on our team."

Injury Updates

The Packers have a shorter injury report this week, but their defense could still be without Lukas Van Ness, who did not practice Wednesday after missing the last two games. LaFleur considers him day-to-day, but it will be an injury they assess up to Sunday.

For the Panthers, Bryce Young was back at practice for the first time Wednesday since missing last week with an ankle injury, while Andy Dalton sat out.

