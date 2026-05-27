GREEN BAY, Wis. — OTAs are typically a chance for coaches to talk about new additions, offseason progress, and expectations for the year ahead. But on Wednesday, the focus quickly shifted away from football following the arrest of Packers running back Josh Jacobs on allegations of domestic abuse.

With media already previously scheduled ahead of practice, head coach Matt LaFleur was brief before any questions were even asked.

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur opened up his press conference by deferring to the Packers statement from yesterday and did not answer any direct questions about Josh Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/FPWrAO3PNv — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) May 27, 2026

"I know there is going to be a lot of questions about Josh. I'm going to stick with the statement that we put out as an organization and just let the process play out," LaFleur opened.

LaFleur continued to shut down any direct questions about Jacobs but did elaborate on the high standards required in the locker room.

Watch: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defers to team statement amid Josh Jacobs domestic abuse allegations

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur defers to team statement amid Josh Jacobs domestic abuse allegations

"We always have high standards here, but I think our guys have done a really good job over the course of at least my time here. I think [Gutekunst] and his staff do a great job of evaluating character and bringing in really good people," LaFleur said.

Our news anchors combed through Brown County dispatch audio today & found the call involving Saturday's alleged domestic violence incident.



In the audio, they heard law enforcement & an ambulance sent to Jacobs' home.



"Can hear yelling and screaming, things being thrown." @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/ioiU8QGefE — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) May 27, 2026

The Packers cancelled Wednesday's locker room availability following practice.

During Wednesday's OTAs, Jacobs was released from Brown County Jail after the District Attorney's Office said it was not prepared to make a formal charging decision based on the evidence currently available. The DA said additional investigation is needed because there may be further evidence that could impact whether criminal charges are ultimately filed.

Packers fan Mike Meyer said the situation is difficult to process regardless of the outcome.

"Obviously, it's innocent before proven guilty, but when accusations like that come out, I think it's sad either way because obviously something probably happened. I'm not saying that's guilty or whatever, but yes, it's a top-notch organization, and as far as I'm concerned, if it's proven that he's guilty, then you have to let him go," Meyer said.

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