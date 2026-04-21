Packers GM Brian Gutekunst prepares for draft without a first round pick

GREEN BAY — Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst prepares for NFL draft without a first round pick this year. It is the first time the Packers have gone into the NFL draft without a first round pick since 1986.

Green Bay currently holds the No. 52 overall pick and eight total selections, but the team remains open to trading up or down depending on how the board falls.

Speaking at a pre-draft press conference at Lambeau Field on Tuesday, Gutekunst said the team's preparation and process remain unchanged despite not picking on the first night. The front office will monitor the board closely to see how first-round selections and trades impact the second and third days of the draft.

"What happens on Thursday will affect Friday and Saturday. So we'll be in tune with it," Gutekunst said.

The Packers currently hold eight picks this year and anticipate having 11 or more next year due to compensatory picks. Gutekunst noted this flexibility could allow them to trade up if the right player falls, or trade back to acquire more capital.

"If we end up waiting 51 picks before we pick, that'll be a long time. And hopefully I have the patience and the discipline to do that," Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst emphasized a best player available approach over drafting strictly for need, though he acknowledged positional needs are consciously factored into their board. He specifically highlighted the cornerback room as an area where the team needs to add numbers.

"I'm always trying to do my very, very best to take the best player available," Gutekunst said.

When asked about drafting a quarterback, Gutekunst reiterated the importance of the position. The team added Desmond Ridder, but Gutekunst remains open to adding to the quarterback room if the opportunity arises.

Gutekunst also discussed how the draft class features older prospects, with many 23, 24, and 25-year-olds in the middle and late rounds due to COVID-19 eligibility and Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities. He noted that NIL money has provided insight into how players handle resources, though the team's primary focus remains on finding players who love the game and competition.

"The NIL has exposed some of that with some of these guys earlier maybe than it would have if they weren't making money," Gutekunst said.

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