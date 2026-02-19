Wisconsin fans pack Union South to cheer Badgers in Olympic hockey

MADISON — The atmosphere was electric at Union South on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Thursday afternoon as fans gathered to watch their favorite women's hockey players compete for Olympic gold.

"Goosebumps over and over and over again," said Noelle Dowling, a Wisconsin women's hockey fan.

When asked if there was anywhere else she'd rather be, perhaps in Milan where the games are taking place, Dowling replied, "Maybe in Milan, but otherwise, no."

Dowling was among many Badger fans who came to support the team during what would typically be a quiet afternoon of studying and grabbing food on campus.

"I almost feel like I am related to these girls, I am so excited for them," Dowling said.

Twelve current and former Wisconsin women's hockey players are competing in the 2026 Winter Games, demonstrating the program's strength as a powerhouse in collegiate hockey.

"I think they just attract those quality players," Dowling said.

Fans like the Peterson siblings played hooky from school Thursday to cheer on the team.

Henry Peterson marveled at the surreal nature of watching players he might see walking around campus now competing on the world's biggest stage.

"It's kind of crazy, like we could any other day, we could see them walking down the street, but now they're in Italy, thousands of miles away from us," Henry Peterson said.

The moment held special significance for the Peterson family, as Henry's sister Nora plays hockey herself and dreams of following in the Badgers' footsteps.

"It's cool," Nora Peterson said about watching the game. When asked why, she explained, "Because when I'm older, I want to try and do that."

