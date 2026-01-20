MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers hockey star Laila Edwards is making history as the first Black woman to represent Team USA in Olympic hockey, and she's using her groundbreaking achievement to inspire the next generation of players.

Edwards' journey from feeling like an outsider to becoming a trailblazer hasn't been easy, but it's shaped her into both an exceptional athlete and role model.

"There were times it was hard. I wondered — will there ever be anyone who looks like me? Will I always feel like an outsider?" Edwards said.

That uncertainty transformed into purpose when she realized the impact she could have on others.

"People have told me, I play hockey because of you, or you inspire me. That really hit me. I realized I have that ability and that platform, so why not maximize it?" Edwards said.

At the start of the year, she received a life-changing phone call.

Watch: Wisconsin Badger star becomes first Black woman to play hockey for Team USA

Wisconsin Badger star becomes first Black woman to play hockey for Team USA

"My heart dropped, my stomach dropped when I saw her calling. I thought, this is going to be either the best call or one of the worst calls," Edwards said.

The call delivered historic news — she would become the first Black woman to play for the U.S. Olympic hockey team.

"It hasn't quite hit me yet. I've made history — and I'm continuing to make history," Edwards said.

This isn't Edwards' first barrier-breaking achievement. In 2023, she became the first Black woman to make the U.S. national hockey team.

Now she'll represent her country on the sport's biggest stage, using her platform to create a more inclusive path for future players.

"Representation matters, so that's what really motivates me to continue to grow and be an incredible player, but an even better role model and person," Edwards said.

Edwards credits her older sister Chayla for setting the example.

"I always thought that was so incredible — she didn't shy away from it, she talked about it, she held uncomfortable conversations, she called out people for things. And I think she's the reason why I've been so successful in telling this story," Edwards said.

Her message to young athletes is clear:

"When people say hockey is for everyone, sometimes it's hard to believe, but I think I'm a great example of how hockey really is for everyone… and anyone can take it as far as they want," Edwards said.

Edwards believes making hockey more accessible and affordable for everyone is key to creating a more inclusive sport.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error