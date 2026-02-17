What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Tuesday, Feb. 17

The United States' record-holding trio of Casey Dawson, Emery Lehman, and Ethan Cepuran will skate in Men's Team Pursuit semifinals Tuesday after finishing 2nd in their qualifying heat Sunday with a final time of 3 minutes, 39.37 seconds.

The three skaters led the way nearly the whole way through Sunday's race, posting the fastest splits through the middle six-and-a-half laps (of eight total). A slight dip in speed toward the end gave Italy, with whom they were paired, the edge.

Lehman graduated from Marquette University with a degree in civil engineering, where he played club hockey, and received his master’s degree in structural engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

This is his fourth appearance at the Winter Olympics. TMJ4 spoke to Lehman back in 2022 after he placed 11th in men’s 1,500-meter speed skating during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Another athlete with Wisconsin ties, Ben Loomis, will be competing in the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Large Hill/10km Tuesday.

Loomis was born and raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to his parents, Paul and Karyl Loomis. At the age of 15, he moved to Park City, Utah, to pursue higher-quality training and an adaptive school to benefit his future.

For a full schedule of Monday's Olympic events and how to watch, see below:

