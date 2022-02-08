Marquette grad Emery Lehman places 11th in men's 1500m speedskating

MILWAUKEE — Marquette graduate Emery Lehman placed 11th in men's 1500m speedskating Tuesday morning.

Also on Team USA, Joey Mantia placed 6th and Casey Dawson placed 28th.

Lehman is competing in the 5000m, 1500m and Team Pursuit this year.

He finished second to last at the Olympics four years ago.

Emery Lehman is from Chicago. But when he competes, he wouldn't leave home without a piece of the Pettit, he told TMJ4 last week.

"Man, this is my lucky Pettit Center hoodie," Lehman says. "The awesome staff, Kevin and Randy at the Pettit, gave this to me, this and a shirt, before I left for Salt Lake City for my first Olympic Trials. And you know, I wore it there. I made it on my first team at 17. And you know, I go through hoodies very quickly. This might be one of my oldest articles of clothing I own."

Harry How GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Emery Lehman of the United States competes during the Men's 5000m Speed Skating event on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Oval on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Since that time, Lehman is a 3-time speed skating Olympian.

"This has really been something special, because I don't think I've spent more time training in my life," Lehman says. "Or had the mental challenges I've had to overcome these last, you know, 4 to 8 years. And having this team there. Mainly just having those young guys there to kick my ass when I need it to be."

Amazing because after his second Olympics four years ago, he was at a loss.

"It was definitely not my best skating. Not my best physical condition," Lehman says. "That was pretty demoralizing. Pretty tough to go through. But now going back for my third time, skating as strong as I am. Having the team that I have and all this stuff. Being 25, you know I'm done with school at Marquette. Starting a master's program. It just feels like, it's weird looking back on the last 4 years."

After PyeongChang, Lehman took a break, attended Marquette and now has his degree.

Stacy Revere Emery Lehman, an athlete for the U.S. speedskating team. He attends Marquette University, trained at the Petit Ice Center and will compete in the team pursuit.

"My undergrad was from Marquette in civil engineering," Lehman says. "And I'm now online through Johns Hopkins getting a structural engineering masters."

Lehman subbed in for a teammate who didn't pass Covid protocols for the 5,000 meters. He will compete in the 1,500 meters as well, but the Team Pursuit is his best bet for a medal.

"We're the overall World Cup champions," Lehman says. "And theoretically, have never skated a time that would not have got us on the podium. So I think if we just do what we know how to do, between last World Cup and the Olympics, I don't think we need to do anything special. I think we just need to keep doing what we're doing."

