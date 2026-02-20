What to watch at the Milan Cortina Olympics: Friday, Feb. 20

Pewaukee’s Jadin O’Brien will push for Olympic monobob gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor on Friday and Saturday in the two-woman competition at Cortina.

It is a story perhaps like none other in these Olympics: A rookie, who has raced only twice in her career, is going to compete on the sport's biggest stage with a very real chance of finding her way to the Olympic medal stand.

O'Brien, a 10-time All-American in track and field at Notre Dame, will compete in bobsled at the upcoming Olympics after an unprecedented rise in the sport.

"August 2nd, I finished the USA Championships, and August 4th I started training for bobsled," O'Brien told TMJ4. "10 days after that, I was out in the rookie camp in Lake Placid. I did the rookie camp, the week after that, did another training week, and then the push championship weeks. I had two weeks to learn the sport and somehow made it."

