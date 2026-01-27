Pewaukee's Jadin O'Brien makes US Olympic bobsled team

PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee’s Jadin O’Brien has been named to the U.S. Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton Team, competing in the two-woman bobsled.

O’Brien, a former Notre Dame standout, won three national championships in the pentathlon and was a two-time national runner-up in the heptathlon, finishing her college career as a ten-time All-American.

She is also a Team USA heptathlete and has competed in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials twice. She’s now bringing her track and field skills to the Olympic bobsled.

The two-woman bobsled is set for February 20 and 21.

