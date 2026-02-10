US Women's Hockey wins 5-0 over Canada in prelimary round

MILAN — The US Women's Hockey Team defeated Canada 5-0 in the preliminary round — giving Canada its first shutout in Olympic play.

Wisconsin showed up in force for the game with three current Badgers putting points on the board — Caroline Harvey, Kirsten Simms and Laila Edwards.

Heading into the Olympic Games, Canada was favored to win its sixth gold medal this year; however, no one was counting America out—especially after they swept all four games of the Rivalry Series in November and December. That included a 10-4 win in Game 3, which marked the most goals the Canadian women have ever allowed in international play.

Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin did not play tonight after leaving the night before with an injury. According to NBC, Poulin, 34, has scored in every gold medal game in the last four Winter Olympics.

The U.S. team went 4-0 in pool play and head into the quaterfinals in the top seed where they will face off against Italy. Quaterfinals begin Friday.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error