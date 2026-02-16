U.S. women’s hockey team advances to gold-medal match with 5-0 semifinal win over Sweden

The U.S. women’s hockey team will advance to the gold-medal match after a 5-0 win over Sweden in the women’s semifinal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday.

The Americans have been unstoppable so far, outscoring their opponents 26-1 through five games heading into the semifinal.

Hassan Ammar/AP United States' Lee Stecklein (2) challenges with Sweden's Hanna Thuvik (22) during a women's ice hockey semifinal game between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Sweden also went undefeated in the preliminary rounds and then eliminated the Czech Republic in a stunning quarterfinal upset. The Czech Republic was favored to take home at least a bronze in the Winter Games.

The U.S. will play the winner of Canada vs. Switzerland at 2:10 p.m. CT on Monday in the gold-medal game on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. CT.

Sweden will face the loser for bronze on the same day at 7:40 a.m. CT

Petr David Josek/AP U.S. players celebrate after a semifinal match of women's ice hockey between the United States and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Wisconsin is well represented on the U.S. women’s team, including six former Badgers: Hilary Knight, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Britta Curl-Salemme, Ava McNaughton and Kirsten Simms. The team is coached by Neenah native John Wroblewski.

