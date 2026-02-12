U.S. beats Latvia in its men's hockey opener

MILAN — Two goals from Brock Nelson put the U.S. on course for a 5-1 win over Latvia in the men's hockey tournament, which is packed with NHL stars for the first time in over a decade.

Connor McDavid had three assists and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves to help Canada beat Czechia 5-0 in the opening game of its Olympic campaign.

The Canadian women responded after their worst-ever Olympic loss by beating Finland 5-0 to end the preliminary round. That sets up a quarterfinal meeting with Germany on Saturday.

