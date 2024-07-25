A local family has made it to Paris for this year's games.

The Memmels own "M & M Gymnastics" in New Berlin and are the family of Olympian Chellsie Memmel.

Chellsie is working with USA Women's Gymnastics as their technical lead, so you will see her on TV with the team.

Parents Jeanelle and Andy, and her sister Skyler, arrived in Paris Wednesday.

Jeanelle says their flight was delayed, and when they finally got to Paris, they had to walk with their luggage for a mile and a half because the streets around their hotel were already closed for the opening ceremony.

Watch: The Memmel family arrives in Paris to cheer on Team USA

But she said that just adds to the experience.

"We made it to Paris, after a night and day of traveling," the Memmels said. "We are so excited to be here for the Olympics sightseeing and all of the gymnastics. In the city of love, host of the Olympic games."

Chellsie is a former world champion and helped Team USA win silver at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008.

