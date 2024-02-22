Local Resident Chellsie Memmel Helps Lead USA Women's Gymnastics Into Paris

"That's like a whole new series!" Chellsie Memmel says.

Right now? Chellsie Memmel is coaching at M&M Gymnastics in New Berlin. Yet she's also the technical lead of USA Women's Gymnastics.

"It wasn't on my radar. At all," USA Gymnastics Technical Lead Chellsie Memmel says. "Like and I've been like completely honest. Like, that wasn't something that I thought I would do. Or I didn't think that opportunity would present itself. And it was a couple weeks of really a lot of thinking."

Memmel is learning and growing into the role, as one of three to lead the charge this summer.

Lance Allan asks what is Paris going to be like for you? You're going to be there. What's your mindset?

"I'm really excited. I think it's going to be, I think it's going to be great. I think it's going to be very intense," Memmel says. "And I know a lot of the team wants redemption, after Toyko. And they're putting in the work because of all the goals that they have like separately and then together as a team."

Lance Allan asks you said redemption. Is it gold or bust?

"I wouldn't say gold or bust but I think is gold what is, that is the goal. That's the goal. That's what they want," Memmel says.

One who is buying into Memmel's coaching techniques? Simone Biles. Listen to how she raved about Chellsie when I asked about her.

Lance Allan asks Chellsie Memmel's from our area. I've covered her since she was 12.

"We talk about Milwaukee a lot," Simone Biles says. "And now she leads Team USA and we're so grateful to have her especially because she's been through exactly what we've been through before. Chellsie's the best so we love her."

Lance Allan asks in talking with Simone Biles, she kind of likes you. Why?

"Well that was very nice of me to hear from her," Memmel says. "And I did, I thanked her for that because I really appreciated you know, the kind words that she said. I appreciate her work ethic. And I think she appreciated mine too from, you know from what we've learned and know about each other. And I try to be nothing you know but honest and have frank conversations and she is a remarkable athlete and human."

Lance Allan asks best of all time?

"In the gymnastics world? Absolutely," Memmel says. "I mean and on any sport? I think that also could be argued for sure. It's incredible to watch."

You can tell Memmel is widely respected. She feels like USA Gymnastics is stronger together. And a large part of the team's success will be based on her leading the way.

