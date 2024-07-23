This West Allis Family is headed to the Olympics

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin — Many people around Southeastern Wisconsin will remember the name Chellsie Memmel. The gymnast from West Allis made it to Beijing to represent the United States in the 2008 Olympics.
But for the Olympics in Paris 2024, Chellsie is switching gears to coaching.
"It’s a big role," said Skyler Memmel, Chellsie's little sister. "She’s on the floor, She’s at the training camp, she helps come up with the training plans and talks to the girls and the coaches."
The entire Memmel family is involved in the sport, with Skyler competing in college.
With Chellsie already in Paris, the rest of the Memmel Family packed up their car and headed to the airport for another visit to the Olympics on Tuesday.
"It’s getting real now, it’s here," said Skyler about her conversations with her sister. "Just telling her good luck."
Chellsie's father and former coach Andy will cherish this moment.
"The best part is she’s not competing right now, so now I can just be a father to enjoy her success," Andy said. "This is even cooler."
