Team USA Gymnastics Technical Lead Chellsie Memmel on Simone Biles and prepping for Paris

As Team USA's technical lead Eagle Wisconsin resident Chellsie Memmel helps athletes and coaches put together their routines. And the goal is clear.

"I know our team is capable of gold," Team USA Gymnastics Technical Lead Chellsie Memmel says. "And so do these fantastic ladies on the team. That is their goal."

It all begins with Simone Biles.

"If she can put together you know, like her normal gymnastics, there is no doubt in my mind that she can be an Olympic all-around champion," Memmel says. "Simone paced herself really well. You know, coming back. Starting with last year. Competing, doing amazing at World Championships. You know, she's added in even a little bit more difficulty coming into the Olympics."

Monitoring Biles's mental health is part of the process.

"When we're at competitions together? You know I try to check in," Memmel says. "But also I try to leave things up to her. You know, she knows where she's at. The coaches are with her day in, day out. You know, they know her best. They know her in the gym. But also knowing that if she needs to do this? Or if she needs to have a therapy session? That's what we're gonna do."

And whether it's Memmel's athlete days or now, Memmel loves repping her country.

"I'm grateful for every opportunity that I've had to represent and go out and put on, you know, USA," Memmel says. "That was one of the coolest parts for me. And one of the things that stands out in my memory is when I was young of getting all of our like USA gear and everything being red, white and blue. Saying USA. And a lot of us trained individually. So when you get to go out, all put on the same uniform and represent your country together as a team, is really, really special."

Running kids camps, being a wife as well as a mom, and getting ready for Paris, well, it's a lot on Chellsie's plate. But somehow if anybody can do it, t's her.

