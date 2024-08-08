Family, friends, and fans packed a garage to cheer on Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek during the 200-meter Olympic track final on Thursday.

Bednarek finished the race in 19.62 seconds, grabbing the silver medal behind Botswana's Letsile Tobogo.

In northern Wisconsin, fans dressed in Kung Fu Kenny shirts and packed this garage to see their local Olympian go up against the world's fastest runners.

The crowd erupted into cheers as Bednarek finished second, chanting his name.

In Milwaukee, Ben Lamers and Zulenny Rodriguez, both runners and employees at Performance Running Outfitters, took a quick break to catch the race.

Supporters cheer on Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek during 200m track final

Both shared their joy to see Bednarek's strong finish.

"It's really cool to see just some Wisconsin representation out there in general," Rodriguez said.

TMJ4 News Zulenny Rodriguez.

"Exciting to see two podium finishers for the United States and see Bednarek finish second. He was out in the lead for a good chunk of the way too so he was you know doing great [and] went for it," Lamers added.

TMJ4 News Ben Lamers.

Bednarek previously grabbed the silver medal in the 200-meter during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

